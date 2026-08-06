3 men set to be sentenced after 6-year-old killed by stray bullet in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three adults are set to be sentenced after a 6-year-old boy was shot & killed by a stray bullet last year.

The shooting happened in late July of 2025, near the intersection of Anglin Street and Stender Avenue, and involved a red Jeep, a black sedan, and a possible third vehicle. We're told the suspects in this case fired handguns multiple times from a vehicle into a group of people starnding at that intersection. Police say the 6-year-old boy was hit when a stray bullet from this shooting entered his home.

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"I hope they get caught, I hope they get life, I hope it eat at them every day of their life," said Tarhesha Love, mother of the victim, 6-year-old Rylee Love, told us after the shooting. "They took my baby life from him."

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Demontrel Benard Wilson, Deonate Cornealous Cherry, and Terrance Jaland Blue have been charged with the following:



Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder

First-Degree Murder

Conspiracy to Discharge Firearms from a Vehicle Causing Death

Discharging Firearms from a Vehicle Causing Death

Wilson and Blue also received additional gun charges.

The defendants appeared in court and were taken to jail in August of last year. On July 21, we're told that Cherry plead guilty to Second-Degree Murder, with a sentence agreement of 20-40 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Today (Thursday, August 6), Wilson was found guilty of Second-Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person by a jury. Blue was also found guilty on all counts.

The three men are set to be sentenced next month, on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“Rylee Love was the ultimate innocent victim. The alleged actions of these defendants directly caused his senseless death. I have said many times that bullets have no eyes or sense of direction. The bullets in this case struck a child playing in his house and he will not see another day,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy via press release.

