Three of metro Detroit's craft distilleries have teamed up for a rare 11-year whiskey that will be released on Black Friday.

Detroit City Distillery, Valentine Distilling and Two James Spirits will release a collaborative rye whiskey called Ménage de Troit on Black Friday, with limited bottles available.

Eleven years ago, the three distilleries joined forces to create the rye whiskey using the same ingredients. Whiskey from each distillery was combined in three barrels, with each distillery taking responsibility for aging one barrel at its own location.

The whiskey was bottled separately, at cask strength, and all three exceed 140 proof.

“Ménage de Troit is the perfect gift for the whiskey enthusiast in your life or a special addition to your own collection,” Dave Landrum, the founder of Two James Spirits, said. “It's a rare partnership that celebrates what makes Michigan whiskey so special: collaboration, creativity and a shared commitment to making world-class spirits. We've been waiting 11 years to share this one, and we're all very excited to finally get it into people's hands.”

“Eleven years ago, the three of us met and thought this would be a very fun way to showcase the expertise of all three distilleries, and I’m so glad we took that leap because the rye we’re putting out today is one of the best we’ve ever made at DCD,” DCD co-owner and master distiller J.P. Jerome said in a statement.

“When I started Valentine Distilling nearly 20 years ago, I had no idea that Michigan would develop into one of the nation's leaders in craft distilling,” Rifino Valentine, the president of Valentine Distilling, added in a statement. “It's been fun to be a part of this growth. The Menage Detois partnership between three of the leading craft distilleries is a testament to Michigan's leadership in craft distilling.”

The bottles will be available at each location, but fewer than 100 bottles are expected to be available at each distillery, and it's priced at $160 per bottle.