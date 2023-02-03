3 metro Detroit restaurants make Yelp's list of Top 100 Places to Eat in America

Three metro Detroit restaurants were recently featured on Yelp's list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in America for 2023.

To create the list, Yelp reached out to people for their favorite dining spots, and then ranked each by a total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, geographic representation and more.

The highest Michigan restaurant on the list was Baobab Fare, which came in at No. 28.

The East African restaurant was named one of the best new restaurants in the country in 2021.

The restaurant is owned by husband and wife duo Nadia Jijimbere and Hamissi Mamba. They came from Burundi in 2014.

Coming in at No. 38 is House of Falafel in Farmington Hills. The restaurant is owned by David K. and his parents owned a Mediterranean restaurant in San Francisco for more than four decades.

Finally, Chadd's Bistro came in at No. 74. The restaurant was originally in Rochester Hills but closed last month with plans to open in a new spot on Dequindre Rd. in Shelby Township.