Watch Now
News

Actions

3 new Chick-fil-A's to open in Southfield, Livonia, Monroe this fall

Free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday? Tell me more...
Creative Commons
<p>File photo of a Chick-fil-A restaraunt</p>
Free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday? Tell me more...
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 10:41:22-04

(WXYZ) — Three new Chick-fil-A's are coming to the metro Detroit area! The franchise will open this fall in Southfield, Monore, and Livonia.

In honor of the latest editions, the fast food franchise will be donating $25,000 on behalf of each new restaurant to local Detroit food banks.

The $75,000 donation is aimed at fighting against hunger.

According to Chick-fil-A the new restaurants will add approximately 300 jobs to the Detroit area.

The franchise also plans on adding an additional five restaurants in the next few years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!