3 new Chick-fil-A's to open in Southfield, Livonia, Monroe this fall

(WXYZ) — Three new Chick-fil-A's are coming to the metro Detroit area! The franchise will open this fall in Southfield, Monore, and Livonia.

In honor of the latest editions, the fast food franchise will be donating $25,000 on behalf of each new restaurant to local Detroit food banks.

The $75,000 donation is aimed at fighting against hunger.

According to Chick-fil-A the new restaurants will add approximately 300 jobs to the Detroit area.

The franchise also plans on adding an additional five restaurants in the next few years.