3 penguin chicks recently hatched at the Detroit Zoo – 1 gentoo & 2 macaronis

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo said three penguin chicks have recently hatched at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.

According to zoo officials, one gentoo and two macaroni penguins hatched recently. Two of the chicks are bearing reared in the main penguin habitat and may be visible to the public for the next few weeks.

When the chicks become more mobile, they will transition to a behind-the-scenes area with there parents, where the toddler penguins can grow and practice waddling.

The chicks will eventually return to the flock when they are fully developed and are able to swim.

"Gentoo and macaroni penguins are facing growing challenges in the wild due to changing ocean conditions and shifting food availability," the zoo said. "Caring for penguins here at the Detroit Zoo helps our teams support ongoing conservation and research efforts to better protect these incredible species for the future."