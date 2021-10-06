3 people, including caregiver, charged in death of man inside home where 45 cats & dogs were found

(WXYZ) — Three people have been charged after a man was found dead and 45 dogs & cats were found neglected inside a home in August 2020.

According to police, family reported that 76-year-old Andrew Nelson had passed away. During the investigation, officers found dogs and cats in the home, fecal matter throughout and possible flooding in the basement.

In all, 45 cats and dogs were found in neglected conditions, and were removed from the home.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner ruled Nelson's death as a homicide and found indications of neglect on his body.

Last month, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office issued charges against three people – Nelson's primary caregiver and two other people who lived in the home.

Karen Wibbeler-Nelson was charged with open murder, 2nd-degree vulnerable adult abuse and animal cruelty.

Robert Nelson, from Pittsfield Township, was charged with 2nd-degree vulnerable adult abuse and animal cruelty. John Michael Stewart, also from Pittsfield Township, was charged with animal cruelty.

All three were arraigned on the charges.

