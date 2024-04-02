3 people shot in Eastpointe, police investigating at two scenes

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people were shot in Eastpointe Monday night, police said.

It happened in the area of Kelly Road and Spindler Avenue. A 7 Action News crew saw a car sprayed with bullets.

Officers were also at another scene in connection to the incident with a larger police presence nearby at Dijon Avenue and Beaconsfield Avenue.

WXYZ Police investigating a shooting incident in Eastpointe near Dijon Avenue and Beaconsfield Avenue. (April 1, 2024)

It's unknown what led up to the shooting at this time. Police are currently at both scenes investigating. Roseville police are assisting.

The conditions of the victims aren't known yet. Suspect information has not been released.

7 Action News is working to learn more.