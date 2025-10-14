Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 people stabbed by family member in Canton, police say

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people were stabbed by their family member at a home in Canton Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Parklawn Drive, which is near Geddes and Beck roads.

Watch Chopper 7 above the scene:

Chopper 7 over Canton stabbing scene

Police said the suspect is a family member of the victims and was arrested quickly.

The victims were taken for medical treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

