3 people stabbed by family member in Canton, police say

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people were stabbed by their family member at a home in Canton Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Parklawn Drive, which is near Geddes and Beck roads.
Police said the suspect is a family member of the victims and was arrested quickly.
The victims were taken for medical treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.