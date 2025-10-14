3 people stabbed by family member in Canton, police say

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people were stabbed by their family member at a home in Canton Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Parklawn Drive, which is near Geddes and Beck roads.

Police said the suspect is a family member of the victims and was arrested quickly.

The victims were taken for medical treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

