3 students charged with threatening school in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three students were arrested in Macomb County for allegedly threatening a Chippewa Valley school.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said a student at Seneca Middle School told staff on Thursday about suspicious statements involving a shooting at the school. The student accused of making the threatening statements was asked to stay home Friday as the incident was investigated.

On Friday, authorities were told by a Seneca Middle School parent who was dropping their child off that a gun case was in one of the driving lanes of the parent drop-off area. Deputies said the case did not have a weapon inside but had an empty 9mm magazine that’s believed to be for a Taurus handgun.

The case has a soft exterior with a zipper and logo that says “Shoot Point Blank.” Investigators noted that the case could have fallen out of a car as a student was getting out.

Several schools in the Chippewa Valley Schools district — Seneca middle, Dakota high, Ojibwa elementary and Cheyenne elementary — were placed in a secure hold as the sheriff’s office investigated the incident. The sheriff’s office said a letter was sent to parents from the school district.

Investigators learned the threatening statements made Thursday were heard by several students. They also learned that two more students made similar threats.

One of those students did not come to school Friday. The second student showed up to school and was pulled from class and searched for weapons. No weapons were found.

Authorities interviewed the three students and searched their homes. They are being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center and face threats of terrorism charges.

“In the wake of recent events, we are taking every precaution to keep our schools safe. Threats of any kind will not be tolerated, and a full investigation will be completed. We encourage parents to speak with their students about the consequences of these types of statements. We will continue to work together with all of our school districts to provide the safest environment possible for our children to receive a stress-free education.” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 586-307-9358.

