3 suspects sought after teens shot at, stray bullets hit homes in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are looking for three people who shot at a car with teenagers inside in an Ann Arbor neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded near Arrowwood Trail and Pontac Trail for a report of shots fired. They found a car had crashed into a tree and was riddled with bullet holes.

The wild altercation was caught on surveillance video.

Police say all four victims inside the car are OK. The victims in this situation were kids ranging from 15 years old to 16 years old.

"My daughter called, 'Mommy, mommy, don't come home. They are shooting out here,'" said Linda Perkins, who has lived on Arrowwood Trail for 42 years.

Surveillance video shows it all happened in broad daylight.

Twenty-five shots rang out, according to police, and one of them hit Perkins' home.

"They were out here until at least 9:30 last night, and they had to take a picture because the bullet did go through my upstairs bedroom," Perkins said.

Perkins was out on errands when this all went down.

In the video, you can see three suspects hop out of a car in the back parking lot, waiting for a black sedan to pull up.

One of them ran toward the sedan shooting erratically while neighbors were nearby. Two others allegedly fired guns too.

"We heard a loud pop, pop, pop, and I had both the driver door and the back door open," Monica Moore said.

Moore says she and her sister were unloading a lawn mower out of the car when shots rang out.

"She had ducked down when she heard it and the window shattered. The glass fell on her and if she had been standing up, that bullet would have hit her in the head," Moore said.

Moore's car was heavily damaged.

The suspects, according to police, were targeting the four teens inside the black sedan.

"I heard the car that was being shot at crash and I looked over and saw the guys jump out. But the car that was shooting at them had already zoomed past me," Moore said.

Police say stray bullets hit multiple homes.

Moore says it's unbelievable they didn't hit any people.

"Still trying to process everything that happened and that we are alive to even talk about it," Moore said.

7 Action News asked Perkins if she felt her trip to Walmart was divine timing.

"I sure do. I have been telling everybody and they laugh at me because I go to Walmart all the time. I said Walmart and God were my savior," Perkins said.

Peace has returned to Arrowwood Trail, but the suspects are still out there.

If you know anything call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

