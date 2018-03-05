$3 tax for sports, concert tickets could give more money for police, firefighters

SB 884, introduced by State Sen. Coleman A. Young II, would charge a $3 excise tax on tickets for an entertainment event.
An entertainment event, according to the bill, is a sporting event or concert in a venue that has a seating capacity of 5,000 people or more, and it's only for cities with a population of 500,000 or more. Detroit is the only qualifying city in Michigan.
That money would then go into a fund a fund and distributed back into the city. 34 percent would be used to fund additional police officers, 33 percent o fund additional firefighters and 33 percent to fund additional EMS personnel.
The bill was introduced on Thursday by Young and referred to the Committee on Finance.