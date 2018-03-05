$3 tax for sports, concert tickets could give more money for police, firefighters

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A proposed bill in the Michigan legislature that would charge a tax on sports and concert tickets could mean more money for firefighters and police officers.

SB 884, introduced by State Sen. Coleman A. Young II, would charge a $3 excise tax on tickets for an entertainment event.

An entertainment event, according to the bill, is a sporting event or concert in a venue that has a seating capacity of 5,000 people or more, and it's only for cities with a population of 500,000 or more. Detroit is the only qualifying city in Michigan.

That money would then go into a fund a fund and distributed back into the city. 34 percent would be used to fund additional police officers, 33 percent o fund additional firefighters and 33 percent to fund additional EMS personnel.

The bill was introduced on Thursday by Young and referred to the Committee on Finance.

You can read the entire bill below.

