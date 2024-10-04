3 teens shot on Detroit's west side after reported fight, police investigating

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three teenagers were shot on Detroit's west side Thursday night after a fight, police said.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. near Wisconsin Street and Pilgrim Street.

Police chief provides information about the shooting in the video below:

Police provide update after 3 teens shot in Detroit

Detroit Police Chief James White said there was a fight in the area involving a group of teenagers. When they were leaving the area, a silver sedan pulled up and fired multiple shots.

Three teenagers — ages 15, 16 and 17 — were shot. They were all taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK and make a full recovery.

White said officers responded to the scene within minutes.

"This situation seems like young people fighting and unfortunately once again, someone decided to resolve what could've been a regular teenage fist fight that many kids have had growing up with guns," White said, adding that parents need to know where their kids are. "Everyone's stronger and more powerful with weapons and unfortunately, (irresponsible) use of a weapon resulted in where we are tonight."

Police are continuing to investigate. They believe this was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.

"The biggest concern for us was that we weren't looking at a homicide scene. We're pretty confident that they're at least going to physically recover from their injuries," White said.

After they get the medical care needed, police will talk with the victims.

As of around 10 p.m. Thursday, police were looking for the suspected shooter. White said the department has a good description of the vehicle and video evidence to help close the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.