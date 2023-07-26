Watch Now
3 US Marines found at North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 16:24:13-04

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three U.S. Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station had died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff's Office found the three men Sunday morning in a privately owned car outside a Speedway gas station in Hampstead.

Autopsies performed Wednesday by the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner determined that all three deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office did not immediately make clear whether their deaths were accidental.

The lance corporals were identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, Merax C. Dockery, 23, and Ivan R. Garcia, 23.

