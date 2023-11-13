3 vintage Michigan license plates to return for drivers after bill passage

Michiganders could soon have even more options for license plates after legislation was passed in both the Michigan House and Senate.

Senate Bill 464, which was introduced by State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, allows the Michigan Secretary of State to re-administer blue license plates that Michigan used between 1983-2007 and black license plates used between 1979 and 1983.

The bill will also bring back a red, white and blue license plate that was used in 1976. That plate will only be available in 2026 to celebrate the United States' semiquincentennial.

Under the bill, there will be a $5 service fee for a new legacy registration fee, an additional fee of $50 that is placed into the Michigan Transportation Fund, and renewing an existing legacy plate will add a $10 additional fee to the Michigan Transportation Fund.