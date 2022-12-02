3 women arrested for allegedly operating brothel of Warren massage parlor

(WXYZ) — According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, three women have been charged for allegedly conducting sexual favors and acts of prostitution out of Greenday Massage in Warren.

Meiya Xu and Yingshu Zhu from Flushing NY and Hyeyen Bratek from Roseville were charged with maintaining a house with the purpose of prostitution, a 5-year felony, and prostitution, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Xu and Bratek were also arraigned for using a computer to commit a crime That offense is a 7-year felony.

On November 22, two undercover Warren police officers made appointments at the massage parlor online and it is alleged that both officers were offered sexual acts for money.

The defendants were arraigned the following day on November 23 in Warren District Court.

The court judge gave Xu and Bratek a $10,000 cash/surety-only bond with no 10%. Upon release, they must surrender their passports and be on house arrest with a GPS tether.

Zhu's bond was set at $5,000 with cash/surety. She was also given no 10% and must surrender her passport upon release.

A Probable Cause Hearing will be held on December 6 at 8:45 a.m. and the Preliminary Examination will be on December 13 at the same time. Both court appearances will take place in Warren District Court.