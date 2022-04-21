3-year-old boy shoots himself in Detroit, police say

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the Children's Hospital Thursday morning after being shot in the head, Detroit Police say.

The incident took place on Alameda Street just south of 8 Mile and West of John R. Road.

Police say the toddler got his hands on a gun left on a bed. His parents were in the living room, according to police.

Police say the parents heard gunshots and then found their baby next to the gun bleeding.

The child is in stable condition per police and they think it was just a graze.

At this time, no one is in custody but police are looking for a 16-year-old who left the scene with the gun.

The teenager is not being considered a suspect in the case, but police would like to hear from him.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as new information comes in.