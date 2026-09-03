3-year-old child & grandparents injured when 3 family dogs attacked them outside Bruce Township home

Three family members were hospitalized after being attacked by their family dogs at a home in Bruce Township on Wednesday evening.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened outside a home along 34 Mile in Bruce Township just after 5 p.m.

The attack initially involved a 3-year-old child who was exiting a pond when the dogs attacked him.

The child's grandparents — a 68-year-old man and 62-year-old woman — attempted to intervene and stop the dogs. They were also injured in the attack.

The female and child suffered significant injuries, but they are not life threatening. The male suffered minor injuries. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.

According to the MCSO, two of the dogs were deceased at the scene and the third dog was removed and transported to a veterinarian where it was humanely euthanized.