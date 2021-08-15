Watch
3-year-old girl found wandering by good Samaritan reunited with parents

Posted at 1:02 PM, Aug 15, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — UPDATE: Police have reunited a 3-year-old girl with her parents after she was found wandering on Detroit's east side Sunday afternoon.

Detroit police are trying to reunite a 3-year-old girl with her parents or guardians after she was found wandering in the area of South Hampton and Newport by a good Samaritan Sunday afternoon.

The little girl has been taken to DPD's 5th precinct.

She is wearing a yellow Minnie mouse shirt, blue leggings with flowers and pink Crocs.

If you know this child, contact DPD at 313-596-5500.

