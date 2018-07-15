Parents of 3-year-old girl found wandering on Detroit's east side located

9:09 AM, Jul 15, 2018
4 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - UPDATE: The 3-year-old girl's parents have been located, police say. 

Authorities are looking for the parents of a 3-year-old girl found wandering alone on Detroit's east side. 

Police say a citizen saw the child in the area of Keating and East State Fair and took her to a gas station on 1 East State Fair. 

Officers were called at 5:20 a.m. and took the child to the 11th precinct. 

The girl is 3-feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. She's wearing a turquoise shirt with cartoon characters on it, no pants, a diaper and white sandals. 

If you have information on where the child's parents or guardians are, contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100.

