Parents of 3-year-old girl found wandering on Detroit's east side located

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - UPDATE: The 3-year-old girl's parents have been located, police say.
___
Authorities are looking for the parents of a 3-year-old girl found wandering alone on Detroit's east side.
Police say a citizen saw the child in the area of Keating and East State Fair and took her to a gas station on 1 East State Fair.
Officers were called at 5:20 a.m. and took the child to the 11th precinct.
The girl is 3-feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. She's wearing a turquoise shirt with cartoon characters on it, no pants, a diaper and white sandals.
If you have information on where the child's parents or guardians are, contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100.
