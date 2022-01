DETROIT (WXYZ) — A three-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after shooting himself on Detroit's east side.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of E. Lafayette.

Police say a guest came to the home with a gun in his coat pocket. The coat was then set on the floor. The child accidentally shot himself when the adults stopped paying attention to him.

They immediately called 911 and EMS and police responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.