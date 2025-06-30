3-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Livonia; twin sister & mom critically injured

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 3-year-old boy is dead and his mother and 3-year-old sister are in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Livonia on Sunday night.

Police say the 28-year-old woman from Detroit was walking with her 3-year-old twin son and daughter across Merriman Rd. at Lyndon.

They were hit by a car that then fled the scene, police say. Traffic signals were flashing red on Lyndon and yellow on Merriman, according to police.

Witnesses removed the children from the roadway, and they were transported to the hospital. The 3-year-old boy died from his injuries, and the mother and her daughter remain in critical condition.

Police have not released information about the suspect's vehicle at this time. We will update it as we learn more information.