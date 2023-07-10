3 years after Detroit youth pastor was murdered, family is still looking for answers

DETROIT — This weekend marks three years since Kelvin Wheeler Jr. was murdered by an unknown gunman on Detroit's west side.

Wheeler was stopped at a red light by Livernois and Ewald Circle when suddenly a man stepped in front of his car and fired multiple shots, killing him.

Sunday, at a rally to generate tips on Wheeler Jr.'s murder, his son Kelvin Wheeler III told 7 Action News through tears, "He was very nice to me."

Family says Wheeler Jr. was a devoted father among many other things.

Wheeler Jr.'s son, mother, and father led the rally for him on Sunday at the street island on Livernois where Wheeler Jr. was found dead.

"In the midst of him trying to get away, he put his foot on the gas and his truck took out the poles over here and his truck stopped right over here," explained Wheeler Jr.'s dad, Kelvin Wheeler Sr.

Time has done little to ease the pain for the family as they say they are still distraught over the lack of answers regarding his murder.

"We ain’t never giving up," said Wheeler Sr.

It was a Wednesday night when the unknown shooter shot into Wheeler Jr.'s car 13 times, police say the shooter fled from the scene in an older model grey sedan.

Rose Anderson, Wheelr Jr.'s mom described seeing him dead for the first time; "When I arrived here, my son’s truck was right here in this island with his door open with his leg out, I didn’t know at the time that it was a homicide scene."

The family says that Wheeler Jr. was a counselor and a youth pastor with no enemies to speak of.

They believe his murder must have been a case of mistaken identity.

Anderson said, "He was an achiever, he gave back to the community, he wanted nothing but the best for his son, to show him the right way."

Anderson said she's heard many different stories about who the man who killed her son may be, she's not giving up fighting for the one truth.

With tears streaming down Kelvin III's face, the family assured us that they will keeping talking until they find justice.

"Just please help us," said Wheeler Sr. "If you know anything, please help."

Anderson said, "I just want somebody, somebody to come with some type of something."

Detroit Police are asking anyone who has information that could help them identify the killer to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All calls are anonymous.