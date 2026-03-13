313 Day 2026: Deals, celebrations and more across metro Detroit on Friday

(WXYZ) — Friday in Detroit isn’t just the second straight Friday the 13th - it’s also 313 Day, which celebrates the Motor City and its iconic area code.

To celebrate the day, plenty of restaurants, shops and more are doing celebrations across the city, offering discounts on items, food, drinks and more.

Check out some of the celebrations below.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are hosting their annual 313 Day celebration as the team welcomes the Memphis Grizzlies to town.

The celebration kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in the Chevy Plaza with a variety of activities. Then, the first 3,130 fans will receive a special Pistons 313 Day chain.

Several Detroit artists have also teamed up with the Pistons for a special DETailed Design capsule that will be available at the team store and Pistons313Shop.com.

Finally, there will be a special halftime performance from Skilla Baby and the Detroit Youth Choir.

StockX

StockX is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month with a three-day celebration in Downtown Detroit, kicking off on 313 Day.

According to the company, which is a global marketplace for cultural products, the immersive experience will take place at the 1001 Woodward Ave. building in Downtown Detroit, just steps from StockX's global headquarters.

The first floor of the building will transform into a fully shoppable, community-centered destination from March 13-15.

In all, the three-day experience will feature nearly 700 shoppable products from top brands like Jordan, adidas, Supreme, New Balance and more. Inventory will be priced as much as 20% below its market value. The first 100 guests each day will also receive a special promo code for $25 off a $125 purchase at the pop-up or on a future purchase.

Belle Isle Conservancy

The Belle Isle Conservancy is celebrating the grand reopening of the Belle Isle Casino with a full day of free activities on 313 Day.

There will be an exclusive merchandise drop, an opportunity to donate to name a baby sturgeon at the aquarium and much more.

The night will end with a special house party at the Casino from DJ Bruce Bailey from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it's limited to the first 313 guests.

Shinola and Soho House

For the second straight year, Shinola and Soho House are teaming up for an afternoon celebrating live performances from local artists and more.

It's taking place at the flagship store in Midtown from 3:13 p.m. to 6:13 p.m.

There will also be a matcha and coffee pop-up, Faygo cocktails, a Better Made chips and caviar bar, custom merch and more.

City Bird & Nest

The two stores in the Cass Corridor are giving away the City Bird-exclusive "Detroit Things" print with any purchase.

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

Along Library Street in Downtown Detroit, Mootz is offering $3.13 pizza slices at their slice house during normal business hours. It's from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mezcal Mexican Restaurant

Mezcal on Forest Ave. in Midtown is offering its premium margarita for $13.13 all day long, plus flavor shots for an additional $3.13.

My Big Fat Shawarma

The restaurant is offering guests who order a build-your-own shawarma bowl or wrap a second bowl or wrap for $3.13.

The Brakeman and Penny Red's

The bar and restaurant are offering select local beers for $3.13 and all sides for $3.13 at Penny Red's.

Bon Bon Bon

Bon Bon Bon is selling Detroit's favorite chocolates for $3.13 each, plus $3.13 for ground shipping within Michigan.

Greyson Detroit

The golf and athletic store is celebrating 313 Day in Downtown Detroit with drinks, giveaways and more at its store. Also, they're doing 3-1-free Day where people who buy three items can get a fourth for free.

If you have an event you'd like us to add, please email webteam@wxyz.com.

