313 Day in Detroit: Celebrations, discounts and more for Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Wednesday is March 13, and it's a day celebrated across Detroit known as 313 Day, due to the date being 3/13.

To celebrate the day, plenty of restaurants, shops and more are doing celebrations across the city, offering discounts on items, food, drinks and more.

Check out some of the celebrations below.

Atwater Brewery

According to the brewery, people can get $3.13 pints and food deals on Wednesday, March 13 at the taphouse at 237 Joseph Campau.

They are also working with other Detroit brands for the celebration, including Faygo, Better Made, 313 Chips, Bon Bon Bon, McClure's Pickles, Empacho Detroit and Hell Fire Detroit.

The celebration will start at 5 p.m. and people can win a Detroit-themed basket with items including Detroit Tigers tickets, Hell Fire Detroit hot sauces, an Atwater gift card, 313 Chips, Bon Bon Bon chocolates, McClure’s Pickles and Bloody Mary Mix and Detroit Hustles Harder swag.

Discounted food items for $3.13 include a Detroit coney dog, fried chicken sliders, fried pickles and chips and beer cheese.

Discounted food items for $3.13 include a Detroit coney dog, fried chicken sliders, fried pickles and chips and beer cheese.

Mister Dips in Parker's Alley

The burger restaurant in Parker's Alley behind the Shinola Hotel will have all items on their menu for $3.13. They are open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Brakeman

Also located in Parker's Alley, The Brakeman is a beer hall that is offering three beer tokens for $13.

Free coneys

Michigan First Credit Union will be distributing free meal vouchers to community members either at Lafayette Coney Island or American Coney Island from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.