313 Presents bringing back $25 all-in ticket deal for Concert Week

As part of Live Nation's celebration of Concert Week, 313 Presents is offering a $25 ticket deal for dozens of shows in metro Detroit.

According to 313 Presents, the $25 all-in ticket promotion will happen from May 10-16, and it's available for certain shows at Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Pine Knob, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

To get the tickets, fans can filter their search and look for the ticket type labeled "concert week promotion" to get the discount.

PARTICIPATING SHOWS CELEBRATING CONCERT WEEK INCLUDE:

Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/2 Dierks Bentley

6/14 Matchbox Twenty

6/18 Weezer

6/25 TLC & Shaggy

6/29 Santana

7/2 Anita Baker

7/6 Garbage & Noel Gallagher

7/13 Bret Michaels

7/19 Big Time Rush

7/22 Barenaked Ladies

7/26 Avenged Sevenfold

8/2 Gov’t Mule

8/4 Culture Club

8/5 Kidz Bop

8/6 Mudvayne

8/9 Godsmack and Staind

8/12 Steve Miller Band

8/14 Ghost

8/16 5 Seconds of Summer

8/23 The Offspring

8/26 Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top

8/30 Foreigner

9/1 Disturbed

9/2 Beck & Phoenix

9/3 Pentatonix

9/5 Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

9/12 Shinedown

9/22 Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family

9/23 RIFF Fest featuring I Prevail

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/2 Louis Tomilnson

6/10 Cody Jinks

6/16 Young The Giant with Milky Chance

6/21 3 Doors Down

6/23 Don Toliver

6/24 Counting Crows

7/7 Yungblud

7/18 Sad Summer Festival featuring Taking Back Sunday

7/28 Clutch

7/29 Sublime with Rome & Slightly Stoopid

8/6 Rick Springfield

8/10 Darius Rucker

8/11 Ted Nugent

8/17 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

8/19 Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R

8/20 Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World

8/22 The All American Rejects

9/17 Dethklok and Babymetal

10/1 Måneskin

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/9 Dermot Kennedy

6/18 Charlie Puth

6/22 Lyle Lovett

6/24 Buddy Guy

6/28 Elvis Costello & The Imposters

7/6 Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne’s The Music of Def Leppard

7/9 Tori Amos

7/14 Tedeschi Trucks Band

7/29 Jason Mraz

8/20 The Beach Boys

Little Caesars Arena

6/14 Bryan Adams

7/17 Alicia Keys

8/18 LL Cool J

9/16 Duran Duran

Fox Theatre

5/21 Seal

5/28 Logic