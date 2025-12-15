$32 million-winning Lotto 47 ticket sold at tobacco shop in Chesterfield

(WXYZ) — A nearly $33 million-winning Lotto 47 jackpot was drawn over the weekend, the Michigan Lottery announced on Monday.

According to the lottery, one ticket purchased in Chesterfield matched all of the Lotta 47 numbers drawn Saturday. Those numbers were 02-03-12-15-16-33, and the jackpot was $32.91 million.

The ticket was purchased at Wild Bill's Tobacco, located at 46518 Gratiot Ave. in Chesterfield.

It's the largest Lotto 47 jackpot ever won. The previous record was in November 2020 when two players split a $32.3 million jackpot. Those tickets were bought in Ferndale and Lake Odessa.

This was the third time the jackpot was won this year, but the first time since April 23. In January, a player won a $1.3 million jackpot from a ticket purchased in Taylor, and in April, a player won a $5.46 million jackpot bought at a gas station in Kalamazoo.

The winner from Saturday's drawing should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to set up an appointment to claim their prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.