34 cats and kittens rescued from 'deplorable' conditions at Washtenaw County home

The Humane Society of Huron Valley rescued 34 cats and kittens from a hoarding situation at a home in Manchester, Michigan.

According to the humane society, the cats range in age from newborn to six years old and were found living in deplorable conditions.

Officials said the 1,000 square foot home was owned by a senior resident who had been hospitalized, and was lined with trash, urine and feces.

Michigan State Police notified the humane society in mid July and took action. The owner said she was "overwhelmed" and surrendered the cats to the care of HSHV.

It took days for them to rescue them all, but they are all now safe and at the shelter. They will receive medical attention and rehab until they are made available for adoption.

“It’s heartbreaking to see these beautiful animals—and people—living in such dire conditions,” said Tanya Hilgendorf, CEO of HSHV. “Our team acted quickly to ensure the safety of these cats and kittens. Our shelter is so full right now but we never waiver in our commitment to providing all our animals with the care and love they deserve. That being said, we need our marvelous cat ladies, all cat people, to come give these kitties a loving home.”

At least one cat tested FELV positive and several have eye issues. Several litters of newborn kittens were found and were cold to the touch. All but one pulled through and are currently being cared for in foster homes.

“This was a challenging rescue due to the sheer number of animals and the state of the home. Our team did an incredible job, and we are grateful to the community for their support. These animals now have a second chance at a better life," HSHV Cruelty Manager Eric Wright said.

