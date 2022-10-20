$35 million recycling facility coming to Detroit in 2023

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Waste Management (WM), North America's largest waste hauler, plans to invest $35 million into a new state-of-the-art materials recovery facility coming to Detroit.

The investment is part of WM's goal of using $275 million towards recycling infrastructure in 2022.

The Detroit facility is expected to break ground at the end of the year and the goal is to finish construction by the end of 2023.

“Our intent with this investment is to position Detroit as a recycling hub for further sustainability progress in the State in Michigan,” WM Great Lakes Area Vice President Aaron Johnson said. “We are committed to the environment, the Detroit community, and increasing access to recycling infrastructure.”

The Detroit Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) is expected to process up to 40 tons per hour. It will also serve as a hub for two spoke MRFs across Michigan’s lower peninsula that currently process limited commercial recycling.

“The City of Detroit looks forward to supporting WM’s investment in a state-of-the-art recycling facility,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. “This project will drive economic growth in our great city by creating career opportunities for Detroiters, and positioning Detroit as the epicenter of a circular economy for Michigan business.”