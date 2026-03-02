36th District Court announces Amnesty Program to waive late fees, starting next week

Late fees, penalties, and warrant costs can be waived starting next week as part of a Courtwide Amnesty Program, the 36th District Court announced today.

From March 9 through April 2, fees will be waived as long original fines and costs owed are paid. We're told that this applies to all adjudicated cases with assessed fines and costs, except for driver's license reinstatement fees.

“This amnesty program provides individuals with a meaningful opportunity to resolve outstanding court debt without the added burden of late fees and warrant costs," said Chief Judge William C. McConico. "Our goal is to remove financial barriers and help members of our community move forward. The Court’s staff is fully committed to assisting participants and ensuring the success of this program.”

You can see a list of approved payment methods for paying fines at the 36th District Court's website.