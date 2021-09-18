39-year-old Birmingham woman struck and killed by car at Brown street police say

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — According to Birmingham police, a 39-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed while walking on a crosswalk at Brown Street.

The incident happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday, September 17.

Police say the woman walking was crossing against the traffic signal when a vehicle traveling Southbound on Woodward under the green traffic signal struck the pedestrian in the far left lane closest to the median.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old female resident of Bloomfield Hills, immediately stopped at the scene and has fully cooperated with the police investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to call the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1889.