Watch
News

Actions

3rd annual Stahls Autos for Autism event benefiting Ted Lindsay Foundation

Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 09:02:40-04

Stahls Automotive Collection is hosting its third annual Autos for Autism event which is benefiting the Ted Lindsay Foundation.

The event will be held at Stahls Automotive Foundation in New Baltimore, and feature Red Wings Danny DeKeyser, Darren McCarty and TV's car guy Wayne Carini.

Tickets are $15 for museum entry, $10 for Haggerty tent entry, or $30 for a VIP meet & greet.

There will also be live music, a bounce house and more. Tickets are available here.

On top of that, there will be an online auction which will include a tour of Jay Leno's Garage, VIP tickets to the Concours d’Elegance of America and much more.

The auction can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!