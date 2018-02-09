3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County among metro Detroit court closures due to snow

6:31 AM, Feb 9, 2018
(WXYZ) - The snowstorm hitting metro Detroit on Friday has closed hundreds of schools across the area and now a couple of courts.

The biggest is the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County, which is closed due to inclement weather.

Another court closed is the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills.

We will keep a running list of court closures below.

  • 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County
  • 47th District Court in Farmington Hills

