3rd Dearborn man arrested in connection with alleged Halloween terror plot

(WXYZ) — A third Dearborn man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged terror plot targeting Ferndale on Halloween.

The FBI confirmed that they were conducting law enforcement activities in the area on Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m., the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan confirmed the FBI had arrested 19-year-old Ayob Nasser.

Nasser is the third person from Michigan charged. He's the brother of one of the other suspects, Mohmed Ali. The feds have filed an amended criminal complaint, charging Nasser, Ali and Mahmoud with a gun crime and a charge of conspiring to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The feds also list two juveniles – person 1 and person 2 – who were allegedly part of the plot. Also this week, two men from New Jersey were charged in connection with the alleged plot.

According to the complaint, Nasser purchased a DDM4V7 rifle in September 2025; Ali had purchased a shotgun, an AR-15-style rifle and multiple accessories in August and September 2025; and Mahmoud purchased over 1,600 rounds of ammunition that could be used in the rifles that were previously bought.

It's alleged that the three men were planning to carry out an attack on behalf of ISIS, and the attack was allegedly planned during Halloween weekend in Ferndale.

During the raids conducted at homes in Dearborn on Friday, Oct. 31, agents recovered three AR-15 style rifles, two shotguns, four handguns and more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition compatible with the rifles.

They also found optical sights, two GoPro cameras, a flash suppressor, tactical vests and other related firearms parts and accessories.

Separately, in a storage unit in Inkster where agents also searched, they found two more chest rig vests, tactical backpacks and 24 empty magazines compatible with the three seized AR-15 style rifles

The complaint comes after FBI Director Kash Patel announced on social media on Friday that the agency had thwarted a potential terror attack planned for Halloween weekend in Michigan.

Over the weekend, a Michigan defense attorney representing one of the suspects disputed Patel's claim, saying the allegations could stem from talks on an online video game.

At the last known address of Ali, 7 News Detroit met a woman who would not identify herself and declined to comment through a gap in the front door.

At another home where Mahmoud was last known to live, cars were parked outside, but there was no response at the door.

“It’s serious, I think. I think it's worth looking into. If they're innocent, our system, I think, will prove them innocent,” neighbor John Lodwig said. “I don’t think our FBI spends their time watching kids play games, do you? A defense attorney's going to have to say what a defense attorney would say, and I would be making up some kind of a story like that if I was a defense attorney. But I don’t believe that.”

Retired FBI Assistant Director Dan Roberts said the criminal complaint is one of the lengthiest he's seen in more than 30 years of law enforcement.

“There’s a lot of interesting things in the criminal complaint, but at the heart of it is a gun charge, which is used, as you know, greatly in federal indictments,” Roberts said. “It’s all very disturbing. There was large quantities of ammunition... 15, 16 hundred rounds of ammo.”

“The Ferndale locations, that's also really interesting because of the fact that ISIS, we know, has targeted LGBTQ operations in the past.”

