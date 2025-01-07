4 arrested in massive auto theft ring allegedly responsible for hundreds of stolen cars

Four more people have been arrested in connection to a massive car theft ring that is allegedly responsible for hundreds of vehicle thefts in metro Detroit.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the charges are part of a continuation of the FORCE Team investigation that was first announced in May 2024.

WATCH BELOW: Troy PD busts 'prolific' auto-theft ring responsible for over 400 cars being stolen

Officials say the four people arrested and charged allegedly carried out thefts on more than a dozen occasions last year.

According to the AG's office, the ring targets new vehicle storage lots, car dealerships, parking lots and individual homes.

The AG's office said the stolen vehicles are sold below market value on the black market to buyers who want unregistered vehicles. The stolen vehicles have been linked to other criminal activity.

Each suspect has been charged with Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony. They are:



Davonta Jones, 31, of Detroit, who has been additionally charged with eight counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Donovan Tucker, 22, of Detroit, who has been additionally charged with eight counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Davion Tucker, 21, of Detroit, who has been additionally charged with seven counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Timothy Bell, 23, of Detroit, who has been additionally charged with 10 counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

The Troy Police Department has been investigating the crime ring since August 2023 and partnered with the FORCE Team in early 2024 to help bring them down. Other agencies involved include police departments of Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Canton, Dearborn, Detroit, Eastpointe, Farmington Hills, Lansing, Livonia, Novi, Roseville, Royal Oak, Southfield, Sterling Heights, Walled Lake, and Warren, as well as the Oakland County Auto Theft Group and Macomb County Auto Theft Unit

“With these charges, we are one step closer to dismantling an active, violent, and prolific criminal organization responsible for the thefts of hundreds of vehicles across our state,” Nessel said. “I’d like to thank the prosecutors from my FORCE Team and all our law enforcement partners. Their tireless efforts over the past year have been instrumental in combatting auto thefts and protecting our communities.”