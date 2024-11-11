4 charged in Detroit block party shooting that killed 2, injured 5 others

Four people have been charged in connection to a shooting that killed two people and injured five others last weekend in Detroit.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Johnny Lee Marsh III, 25, Eladeo Javier-Antonio Garcia, 22, Alfonso Anaya, 18, all of Detroit, and Amber Renee-Sue McIntee, 21, of Lincoln Park, in the shooting.

It took place at a home where a party was happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 3. A 15-year-old Detroit boy and 19-year-old Gage Schmaltz of Southgate were killed in the shooting. A 16-year-old boy from Pontiac, two 17-year-old boys from Pontiac, an 18-year-old woman from Detroit and an 18-year-old man from Pontiac were injured in the shooting.

Police were called to the home in the 6300 block of Devereaux St., near Livernois and I-94, around 1:34 a.m. on a report of a large block party.

When they arrived, officers observed multiple gunshots being fired from a vehicle into a crowd of people before they fled the scene.

Officers pursued the vehicle and then chased the suspects on foot. Garcia and Marsh were taken into custody after the chase. Further investigation led to the arrests of Anaya and McIntee.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated, and then the suspects opened fire on the crowd, hitting Schmaltz and the 15-year-old in the head, the 16-year-old in the face, the first 17-year-old in the chest and arm, the second 17-year-old in the face, the 18-year-old woman in the leg and the 18-year-old man several times.

Marsh III and Garcia are each been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, four counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, two counts of Discharge from a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, five count of Discharge from a Motor Vehicle Causing Injury, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, 14 counts of Felony Firearm, and one count of Resting and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Anaya has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, four counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, two counts of Discharge from a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, five count of Discharge from a Motor Vehicle Causing Injury, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, 14 counts of Felony Firearm, one count of Resting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and one count of Third-Degree Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer.

McIntee has been charged with Tampering with Evidence and Lying to a Peace Officer During a Violent Crime Investigation.

Marsh, Garcia and Anaya were all arraigned on the charges on Saturday and remanded to jail. McIntee was given a $75,000 personal bond.

