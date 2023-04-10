4 in custody, 1 hospitalized after chase with police ends with crash in Dearborn

DEARORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four people are in custody and one person was taken to the hospital after a chase with police on Monday ended with a crash in Dearborn.

The chase started in Dearborn Heights and ended around 4:11 p.m. in Dearborn near Michigan Avenue and Oakwood Boulevard.

According to the Dearborn Heights Police Department, officers tried pulling over a car with five people inside, but the driver left the scene and drove to the city of Dearborn.

The driver then crashed into another car, spun out and hit a third car.

The car being pursued was stolen, police said.

Four people were taken into custody and one person was hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening. Four of the suspects are minors, Dearborn Heights police said.

A handgun and a taser were found inside of the car.

