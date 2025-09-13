4 in custody after shooting involving Warren officers and stolen vehicle chase

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four people were taken into custody, including a person who was shot, after an officer-involved shooting and police chase being led by suspects in a stolen vehicle Friday evening, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. near 8 Mile Road and Waltham Avenue.

Warren police said officers responded to the area for a report of a stolen GMC Acadia. Officers found the vehicle backed into the parking lot of a business that was open. Police said four people were inside the car.

When officers in full uniform approached the Acadia, the vehicle tried to take off.

The driver of the vehicle hit two patrol cars and drove toward officers, officials said.

Police said shots were then fired. It’s unclear at this time who fired the shots.

The Acadia took off and Warren police pursued the vehicle, officials said. Police said the Acadia became disabled in the area of 8 Mile Road and Yonka Street in Detroit.

Police took all four people inside the vehicle into custody. One of them was injured after being shot and taken to the hospital by the Detroit Fire Department. That person is in stable condition.

The other suspects were taken to the Warren jail.

No officers were injured. Police said there is no threat to the community.

Detectives and technicians went to both scenes to investigate.

