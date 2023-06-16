4, including 2 troopers, hospitalized after Muskegon chase ends in crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WXMI) — Michigan State Police says several people, including two troopers, were hospitalized Thursday night after a crash in Muskegon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Peck Street and East Holbrook Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m.

State police say a trooper tried to pull over a car that was reported stolen out of Kent County, but the driver did not stop, leading the trooper on a chase.

MSP sent a second cruiser, with two troopers inside, to help respond to the chase.

That's when MSP says the car trying to get away from police crashed into the second cruiser in the intersection.

Both troopers in the cruiser, along with both people in the suspected stolen car, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The trooper chasing the suspected stolen car was not involved in the crash and did not get hurt.

"This is a situation that we never want to deal with, especially when we're dealing with other individuals, we never want to see this happen," Lt. Michelle Robinson told FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, at the scene. "Our thoughts go out to the troopers, their families, the families of the individuals that were in the other vehicle. It's a senseless thing that happens."

State police have since identified the individuals inside the stolen care as a pair of Muskegon-area juveniles. One of them was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital while the other was taken to a Muskegon health center.

One trooper was discharged in the hours following the crash while the other continues to receive treatment, according to MSP.

Now, the Michigan State Police Fifth District Investigative Response Team is taking over the investigation, per department protocol.