4 injured in shooting at candlelight vigil on Detroit's east side

Posted at 10:40 PM, Apr 16, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are on the scene of a quadruple shooting on the city's east side at a candlelight vigil.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday at Conant/Minnesota.

Police say all four victims are in stable condition after being privately conveyed to the hospital.

Three of the victims have been identified as only a 24-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old man. No information has been released on the identity of the fourth victim, who apparently only suffered a graze wound.

Police say it's unclear if those responsible for the shooting were at the vigil.

