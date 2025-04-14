4 kids from Gaza who suffered major injuries in the war welcomed to Michigan for medical treatment

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four children from Gaza who suffered major injuries during the Israel-Palestine War arrived in Michigan as they continue their journey toward healing.

At Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday, there was a celebration of strength for the four children.

Whaheed, 12, lost his leg, arm and eye in a bombing. He'll be receiving treatment in Flint.

Mohammed, 14, lost his leg and his entire family from a bombing in Gaza and will be receiving treatment in Farmington Hills.

Two others – Saher, 7, lost his leg in a bombing and will be going to Louisville, and Lana, 11, lost her leg in a bombing and is going to Fort Lauderdale.

All four children will be with their mothers for treatment.

They're all receiving help from the nonprofit HEAL Palestine, which is dedicated to providing medical assistance and more for the people of Gaza, with a focus on children and families.

"They're coming here and they don't know what they're coming to. So we want them on arrival, on touchdown from the U.S., to know there's a community of people who love them. These are people who are against violence, against war, against genocide, and want to love these kids and their families and to be part of their healing journeys," Dr. Zeena Salman, a pediatrician and co-founder of HEAL Palestine, said.

We also had the privilege of speaking with Whaheed, through a translator. He tells us he's focused on healing.

"He's happy. He wants a new leg, he wants to walk again like before, he wants to play soccer with his friends like he used to," the translator said.

Once their medical care is done, the children will be brought to Egypt so they can be closer to their loved ones in Gaza.