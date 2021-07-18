Watch
News

Actions

4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Bethany Clarke
Man sues after drunkenly jumping from ambulance
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 11:09:32-04

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) —
Authorities say at least four people have died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan.

The deaths include three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer. They were attending the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway. Two more men were in critical condition from the same exposure.

Separately, state police reported the death of a 30-year-old woman. The cause and manner was unknown, although investigators were looking for a suspect. The three-day festival is scheduled to conclude Sunday. Its headliners include Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!