4 people in critical condition after shooting in Inkster

Posted at 10:14 PM, May 24, 2021
INKSTER, Mich. (WX)Z — Multiple police agencies are investigating a shooting in Inkster that critically injured four people.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 27000 block of Rosewood Monday evening.

The four victims were taken to area hospitals and listed in critical condition. Michigan State Police, and police from Inkster, Garden City and Dearborn departments are on the scene gathering information.

Officials do not have identifying information of the four people shot at this time. They are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting, and say there are currently conflicting reports regarding whether the shooting was a drive-by or if the suspect(s) were on foot.

No other information was immediately available at this time.

