4 people rescued from Detroit River after boat overturned

Four people on the Detroit River were rescued late Tuesday morning after their boat overturned, 7 News Detroit has learned.

See the latest report from Darren Cunningham in the video below

4 rescued after boat capsizes on Detroit River

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on the river near the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Bob Grimes, one of the people who rescued one of the men in the water, said he dragged one of the men into the back end of his boat and then the Coast Guard and other agencies showed up.

Grimes said that the river was "rough" with water coming over his boat.

See video from Chopper 7 below

Chopper video over reported rescue of boaters in Detroit River

Detroit police confirmed to 7 News Detroit that they assisted in the rescue and that there were no injuries.

Video from Chopper 7 showed several boats, including the U.S. Coast Guard, and emergency crews at the Delray Boat Launch, which is off Jefferson near the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Officials haven't said how the boat overturned.