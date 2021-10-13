Watch
News

Actions

4 security guards to face manslaughter charges in 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran

items.[0].videoTitle
A death that played out strikingly similar to the killing of George Floyd at a Southfield mall left the family of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran devastated.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 12:01:52-04

Four people who were security guards at Northland Mall when a Black man was killed are being charged, seven years after his death.

Related: Family of McKenzie Cochran responds to 10-month review following Derek Chauvin verdict

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, all four will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of McKenzie Cochran.

Related: Death of George Floyd brings back pain to McKenzie Cochran’s family after no charges filed In death

In 2014, cell phone video showed Cochran, 25, from Ferndale, being held down after security guards pepper-sprayed him at the now-closed mall.

“I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” Cochran yelled.

But a security officer replied, “If you can talk, you can breathe.”

After security placed a knee on his back and held him down, McKenzie later became unconscious and died. An autopsy later determined his death was a result of positional asphyxia.

At the time, then-Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper said she did not charge them because she could not win the case. She also said the security guards did not intend to harm Cochran.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office agreed to review the case in June 2020.

For now, McKenzie‘s family says disturbing images and chilling admissions by security officers still haunt them every day, including one who admitted in civil court that they said, “Whatever you do, do not let him up. Don’t let him get up.” Another adding, "I found out later that night he was dead.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!