4 shot, including 3 teens, in Ypsilanti Township; car transporting victims crashes

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four people, including three teenagers, were shot in Ypsilanti Township Monday evening, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at George Place Apartments near E. Michigan Avenue and N. Prospect Road.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the incident, but the sheriff's office said four people were taken to the hospital after being shot.

A vehicle taking victims to the hospital was involved in a crash nearby on Michigan Avenue and Prospect Road.

The victims are ages 14, 16, 19 and 20 years old. All of them were hospitalized in serious or critical condition.

“All of a sudden, I heard one shot and I looked over here and there was a kid running. Then all of a sudden, I heard 10 shots and they just started ringing out,” Derrek Braun, who lives near the shooting scene, said. “He was running then he grabbed his side as the shots were shooting.”

Neighbors in the area were shocked when they started hearing gunshots.

"It really stunned me for all the kids we have playing here. Then all of a sudden just out of the blue, bang bang bang,” Dale Johnson, another person who lives nearby, said.

There were no suspects in custody as of Monday night, authorities said.

