4-year-old boy who is nonverbal and autistic is missing in Inkster, police say

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Inkster are asking people for help with finding a 4-year-old boy who is nonverbal and autistic.

Inkster police say he was last seen near Florence Street and Wellington Avenue. He was last seen wearing a Paw Patrol T-shirt and tan shorts. He has dreadlocks that are in a ponytail.

Police did not release his name but said he may not respond if called since he is nonverbal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Inkster Police Department right away at 313-563-9850.

