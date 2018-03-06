4-year-old in serious condition, struck by hit-and-run driver on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 4-year-old boy is in serious condition in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit's east side.

It happened around 7:00 pm Monday in the 5700 block of Nottingham.

Police tell 7 Action News suspect was driving a PT Cruiser. It was last seen traveling southbound on Nottingham.

The victim and his mother were at a friend's house. The child's mother got out of the car and went inside.

The child then got out of the car and was hit while trying to cross the street to the house. The child was then taken to the hospital by the father.

The driver is a 20-year-old African American woman who is five months pregnant. She contacted police and went ot the hospital, where she is being held. At this point she is not under arrest.

Her car was found in the 5500 block of Beaconsfield.