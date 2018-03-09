35-45 vehicles & semis involved in accident on I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY (WXYZ) - The Michigan Department of Transportation says 35-45 cars and semis have been involved in an accident on I-94 in Jackson County.

According to an MDOT traffic map, the crash appears to be on Westbound I-94 at Race Rd., exit 147 between Ann Arbor and Jackson.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Blackman-Leoni Public Safety are responding to the crash scene.

Deputies say there were three people injured and all suffered minor injuries.

Right now, all drivers have been taken off the freeway and have all been transferred to the Jackson County Health Department to wait for rides.