60-foot spruce from Iron Mountain chosen as Michigan's official Christmas tree

Michigan's official Christmas tree has been chosen! According to the state, a 60-foot spruce from Iron Mountain will be on display during the holiday season in Lansing.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said the tree was donated by the Larry Riccio family. It will arrive in Downtown Lansing on Saturday, Nov. 7.

“It is pretty cool to be able to say that your tree is the state Christmas tree,” Riccio said in a statement. “When we first bought our house in 1986, the tree was quite large but now it has outgrown the property. Our family is excited and honored to donate this year’s tree.”

According to the state, this is the second tree from Iron Mountain and 26th from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to be chosen as the official tree in the past 40 years.

The tree will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 5 and transported to the Capitol with the help of the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, and DTMB's Christmas tree. When it arrives, local Boy Scouts will unify the tree.