40-year-old man arraigned on charges in sex assault, kidnapping of Farmington Hills girl

(WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department says a 40-year-old Oak Park man has been arraigned on a number of charges related to the sexual assault, kidnapping and torture of a Farmington Hills girl.

Aaron Deneal McDonald is facing the following charges:

· One count of Kidnapping

· Three counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

· One count of Torture

· One count of Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm including Strangulation

“There is no way to wrap our minds around this horrific crime. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim and her family. But in the wake of this suspect’s brutal abduction and sexual attack on this child, the Farmington Hills and Detroit communities and their citizens deserve this exceptional level of police response. In light of the complexity and difficulty of this case, I could not be more proud of the coordination, skill, and meticulous investigation and cooperation between the Farmington Hills and Detroit Police Departments, and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King in a press release.

Police say the kidnapping and assault happened on October 10. The girl left her home in Farmington Hills and walked for about two hours, eventually arriving in the area of 8 Mile and Grand River. It was around that area where police say she was kidnapped by McDonald, who was driving a 2016 gray Jeep Renegade.

Police say McDonald pulled up to her, pretended he wanted to help her and enticed her into the vehicle. The girl told police she got into the suspect's car and quickly realized he was driving in the wrong direction. The girl was unable to get out of the car.

Police say he tried to assault her in a parking lot and when the victim fought back, it is alleged he drove her to a vacant home in Detroit. That’s when police say he took her inside, strangled her and sexually assaulted her. The girl was able to escape when he left the room. While she was walking a Good Samaritan stopped her and called 911. Detroit police arrived on the scene and confirmed the missing report with Farmington Hills police.

“She saved her own life and she probably saved the lives of other children,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Records show McDonald did have a previous conviction in a sexual assault case and was just released in May of 2021 after being imprisoned since 2004. McDonald is currently being held without bond. A preliminary exam will be held at a later date.

"Having this person off the street … the entire state of Michigan is safer," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

